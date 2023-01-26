 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

GM investing millions into Davison Road Processing Center

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is announcing another multi-million dollar investment in a mid-Michigan facility. 

GM is putting nearly $3.5 million in the Davison Road Processing Center. The money will be used to implement automatic boxing machines.

"As we continue to invest in our workforce by modernizing our warehouse operations, implementing technology allows our organization to prepare for industry growth, especially as we expand for the electric vehicle future," said John Roth, GM global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales.

New automatic boxing machines will create custom sized boxes for each part. Updates will start in March and expected to be finished by April.

"Combining the talent of our workforce with new technology, we can help minimize ergonomic stressors and reduce the physically demanding work, which will help us prepare for increased demand as we support more vehicles on the road," Roth said.

Upgrades to the Burton warehouse are part of a $20.5 million investment into three Customer Care and Aftersales facilities across the U.S.

A parts distribution facility in Memphis, Tenn., will receive a $14 million automated storage and retrieval system while a processing center in Ypsilanti will receive a $3 million robotic system to life and palletize material.

