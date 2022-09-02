GM offers buyouts to all Buick dealers ahead of electric vehicle change

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors says it will offer all its Buick franchise dealers a buyout option.
The move comes after GM said in June that Buick would transition to sell exclusively electric vehicles in just eight years.
All of Buick's roughly 2,000 U.S. franchise dealers will have to decide if they want to take the buyout or transition with the company, which likely would include some additional investment.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that dealers who take a buyout likely would continue to operate their stores while selling one or more of the other three GM brands without stocking Buicks.