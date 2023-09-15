GM offers test drive of Super Cruise driver assist technology

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - General Motors offered a test drive of its Super Cruise driver assistance technology before adding it to more models by the end of this year.

Ursula Stanbrough, a program engineering manager with GM, showed off the technology in the GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck. She said Super Cruise allows drivers to ride hands-free but keep their eyes on the road.

"So it is a driver-assisted technology, which means that you as the driver are able to drive on a mapped road and your hands are off, your feet are off the pedals and then your eyes are on the road -- and it is driving on its own," Stanbrough said.





She helped develop Super Cruise, which rolled out in 2017 after five years of work.

"You can hit the steering wheel button here on your steering wheel, you'll see the visual cue of green bar and that means you're ready to Super Cruise," Stanbrough said. "So now my hands are off, my feet are away from the pedals, but my eyes are always paying attention."

She believes Super Cruise makes everyday driving and travel much easier and more relaxing -- both for driving to work or heading out on vacation.

"For someone like me who doesn't necessarily like to drive long distances, I was able to drive for a longer period of time because my hands were not directly on the wheel and I was able to relax and enjoy the drive even more," Stanbrough said.

Super Cruise uses a system of cameras, radar and GPS to keep the vehicle on the road safely. The system includes a monitoring system with a camera pointed at the driver's face to make sure they keep their eyes on the road.

Drivers can change lanes hands-free using Super Cruise.

"So if you want to monitor this, you can see that when I hit the button, it's going to pay attention to the vehicles around me to make sure that I can change lanes," Stanbrough said.

General Motors will offer Super Cruise technology in 22 models by the end of this year. Click here for more information on the system.