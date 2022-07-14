GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

FILE - Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., on April 13, 2022. General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday, July 14, 2022, that they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation. GM says construction will start this summer with the first direct current fast chargers operating sometime in 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)