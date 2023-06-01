GM planning 'positive announcement' at Flint Assembly plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is planning a "positive plant manufacturing announcement" for Flint Assembly on Monday.

The announcement on Monday morning includes high-ranking executives from GM, the United Auto Workers, state government, Congressman Dan Kildee and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

A GM spokesman could not provide more detail about the announcement or its effect on employment. He could only say it will be positive news for the plant.

Flint Assembly, which opened in 1947, is the oldest among GM's North American assembly plants. The plant encompasses 5.2 million square feet on 159 acres.

Flint Assembly currently has just over 5,000 employees who earned more than $390 million in wages last year.

Monday's press conference follows two other major announcements from GM for facilities in Genesee County.

The company announced a $100 million investment in the Customers Care & Aftersales warehouse on Davison Road in Burton at the end of April. The project involves mechanizing the parts retrieval and packaging processes to ship more orders per day.

GM also announced at $579 million investment in January to begin producing a sixth generation small block V-8 engine at Flint Engine Operations. That will be added to the plant's production line of 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engines.

The Bay City Powertrain plant will receive a $216 million investment as part of the same project to produce components of the new small block V-8 engine.