GM planning 'positive plant manufacturing announcement' in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors teased a major announcement in Flint planned for Friday morning.

GM will provide details on "a positive plant manufacturing announcement" at the Flint Engine Operations facility on Bristol Road around 11 a.m. GM has not provided any details of planned investments in the Flint area.

Gerald Johnson, the executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, and Flint Engine Plant Director Lisa Mack will be the top General Motors officials at Friday's announcement.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Congressman Dan Kildee, the top two United Auto Workers officials and several local UAW officials also are planning to attend.

General Motors employs about 5,000 workers at the Flint manufacturing complex, which includes the engine plant, Flint Assembly and the Flint Metal Center.

Flint Engine Operations, which opened in 2002, encompasses about 1.2 million square feet and employs more than 700 people. GM has invested more than $542 million in the facility since 2011.

The plant builds a 1.5-liter Turbo engine for the Chevrolet Malibu and 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine for the Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe, along with the GMC Sierra and Yukon.

The global microchip shortage caused GM to halt production of the Duramax diesel engine and extend layoffs at Flint Engine Operations in 2021. However, the layoffs ended and engine production later resumed.