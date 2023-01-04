GM recaptured U.S. sales title from Toyota in 2022

Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON... Pockets of dense fog will continue across portions of the region along and north of the M-59 corridor into the mid afternoon hours. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times in spots, but continued gradual lifting of the fog layer will limit more widespread dense fog through the remainder of the afternoon. If you are driving or planning to drive, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be alert for rapid changes in the visibility and use low beam headlights.