Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

GM touts success of heavy-duty pickup trucks built at Flint Assembly

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The General Motors Flint Assembly plant is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year of building large and heavy duty vehicles.

The plant's future is assured for years ago come after GM unveiled three new 2024 heavy duty pickup truck models that will be manufactured in Flint.

Flint Assembly will continue churning out thousands of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy duty pickup trucks with some new options. The plant also will make the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate.

"With the sales results and the recent unveiling of both the Silverado and Sierra 2024 HD lineups that will be built right here in Flint, our team is energized right now and ready to deliver more HD trucks to our customers," said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly.

GM says sales of heavy-duty pickup trucks made in Flint have increased and the company is on pace to sell more than rival Ford for the third consecutive year. GM's market share for heavy-duty trucks increased from 29% in 2019 to 52% in September.

The third-quarter sales results show GM is No. 1 in full-size SUVs, full-size pickup trucks and large luxury SUVs. 

"Built to Last. Our Product. Our Plant. Our People. That is our motto here at Flint Assembly," Duby said. "Sales results serve as a great reminder of the tremendous impact the Flint team’s work has on GM as a business and on our customers."

