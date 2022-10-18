GM touts success of heavy-duty pickup trucks built at Flint Assembly

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The General Motors Flint Assembly plant is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year of building large and heavy duty vehicles.
The plant's future is assured for years ago come after GM unveiled three new 2024 heavy duty pickup truck models that will be manufactured in Flint.
Flint Assembly will continue churning out thousands of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy duty pickup trucks with some new options. The plant also will make the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate.
"With the sales results and the recent unveiling of both the Silverado and Sierra 2024 HD lineups that will be built right here in Flint, our team is energized right now and ready to deliver more HD trucks to our customers," said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly.
GM says sales of heavy-duty pickup trucks made in Flint have increased and the company is on pace to sell more than rival Ford for the third consecutive year. GM's market share for heavy-duty trucks increased from 29% in 2019 to 52% in September.
The third-quarter sales results show GM is No. 1 in full-size SUVs, full-size pickup trucks and large luxury SUVs.
"Built to Last. Our Product. Our Plant. Our People. That is our motto here at Flint Assembly," Duby said. "Sales results serve as a great reminder of the tremendous impact the Flint team’s work has on GM as a business and on our customers."