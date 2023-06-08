 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

GM wants to adopt Tesla’s charging network as ‘the standard’

  • Updated
  • 0
General Motors electric vehicle owners can soon access Tesla’s vast network of electric vehicle fast chargers, called Superchargers, seen here in September 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California, both companies announced.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

General Motors electric vehicle owners can soon access Tesla's vast network of electric vehicle fast chargers, called Superchargers, both companies announced Thursday.

GM said it will begin to integrate Tesla's charging ports, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS), into new EVs in 2025.

"Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

GM's move to adopt Tesla's charging standard comes on the heels of Ford making a similar announcement for its electric cars. Tesla has more than 12,000 Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

In a Twitter Spaces livestream announcing the partnership with Twitter head and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Barra said the partnership "almost doubles access to chargers that GM has already made available."

The partnerships with GM and Ford are a triumph for Tesla's EV charging technology over the so-called CCS chargers that are used by most other EV makers. Tesla's Supercharging stations currently outnumber CCS stations in the United States.

In a statement, GM said it hopes its partnership with Tesla will help move the entire EV industry towards Tesla's NACS charging ports.

During the livestream event, Musk said such a move would benefit the consumer.

"They won't have to worry about which plug, which socket, which charging station," he said.

GM and Ford's partnerships with Tesla help tackle a common criticism of mass electric vehicle adoption: that long stretches of highway in the US lack critical EV charging infrastructure. The issue is growing in urgency; seven states, including California and New York, have passed bills to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

