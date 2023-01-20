GM's investment in Bay City plant is one of the largest in recent years

BAY CITY, Mich., (WJRT) - Bay City's General Motors plant will get its biggest investment in years.
GM is investing $216 million into the facility to support future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.
The last investment in Bay City was in 2017, when GM invested $20 million into the facility to support its production of camshafts and other engine components. Friday's pledged investment was more than 10 times that.
"What an incredible day, what this means to our people and really a credit to the high-quality work they do," said Bay City Plant Director John Lancaster.
He said Friday's announcement is like a throwback, as the $216 million investment in Bay City will be used to make engine components for the new V-8 engines.
"It really takes it back 20 years ago Flint Engine was doing that many years ago and its back, which is awesome," he said.
Awesome for Bay City as GM is one of its largest employers and the estimated 500 jobs here will be retained.
"The retention jobs is maybe not as sexy as new jobs, but just as important, if not more important, these are people that have already put down roots here, these are people that are skilled and conceivably could go anywhere," said Trevor Keyes of Bay Future.
He is looking to attract other businesses on the heels of the GM announcement, as is Sara Dimitroff, Bay City's economic development project manager
"It's a trickle down effect, because it will not only help our residents, but it will also help our local businesses," she says.
One of those local businesses is Gilly's Bistro. Guillermo Gonzalez opened the restaurant and market in Bay City in September.
"Coming from the manufacturing background myself, I think that's great. It makes me feel good that they are putting back into the city and back in the GM company," he said.
Lancaster said the Bay City facility has received $324 million worth of investments from GM since 2009, so Friday's $216 million is a pretty big deal for Bay City and the region.