GM's Saginaw Metal Casting Operations donates $50,000 to community

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - GM's Saginaw Metal Casting Operations facility is giving back to the community.
The plant presented $50,000 worth of grants to support local nonprofit organizations. Among the recipients were the Saginaw STEM program, United Way and First Ward Community Services.
GM says it is important to give back to the community.
"We give literally thousands and thousands of dollars for college scholarships," said Plant Manager John Lancaster. "We try to provide opportunities to learn about science and education and then as well for families that are in need in the area. This is what we do. I always say we do this, for that."
The plant makes engine blocks and front end axle parts for the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks.