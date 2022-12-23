Good news on inflation: Gauge shows price increases are moderating

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a
half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch on
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

Very windy and cold conditions will persist across southeast
Michigan throughout the afternoon period. Strong westerly winds in
excess of 45 mph will lead to significant blowing of snow during
this time. The potential exists for visibility to drop to one
quarter mile or less, with brief white out conditions possible
particularly within more rural and open areas. In addition,
snowfall of light intensity will continue with an additional
accumulation of less than an inch. Motorists should remain aware
of possible changes in driving conditions today and allow for
extra time. Bitterly cold temperatures will exist throughout the
day, with wind chill ranging from -10 to -25 degrees.

Good news on inflation: Gauge shows price increases are moderating

  • Updated
  • 0
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation continued to cool off in November, providing yet another welcome indication that this period of painfully high prices has peaked.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That's lower than in October, when prices rose 6.1% annually.

In November alone, prices rose just 0.1% from October.

Core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, was up 4.7% annually and 0.2% on a monthly basis, matching expectations of economists polled by Refinitiv.

The annual increases for both PCE inflation indexes hit their lowest levels since October 2021 and follows continued declines in other inflation gauges, such as the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index.

PCE, specifically the core measurement, is the Fed's favored inflation gauge, since it provides a more complete picture of costs for consumers.

Friday's report also showed that spending continued to rise in November, but at a much slower pace than in previous months. Spending was up 0.1% in November as compared to 0.8% the month before. Personal income increased by 0.4% in November, down from 0.7% in October.

What the Fed is looking for

The November PCE report, the last major inflation gauge released in 2022, provided a snapshot of an economy in transition. Tasked with reining in the highest inflation since the early 1980s, the Fed has undertaken a series of blockbuster interest rate hikes to squelch demand.

In its seven meetings starting in March, the central bank's policymaking arm raised its benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 4.25 percentage points. The sharp hike in rates has started to filter through the economy, its effects showing up first in areas such as real estate, where mortgage rates were 6.27% this week, more than double the rate seen last year at this time, according to Freddie Mac data.

"The economy is moving in the right direction from the Federal Reserve's perspective at the end of 2022, but not quickly enough," Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services, said in a statement. "Higher interest rates are weighing on consumer spending, particularly for durable goods, and inflation is slowing."

Inflation has moderated in recent months, especially on items like goods as supply chain bottlenecks have eased and consumers focused more spending in areas like leisure and hospitality.

However, inflation within the services sector has been a little "sticky," and not abating as quickly. Friday's PCE report showed the services index posted a monthly increase of 0.4% -- unchanged from October's rate -- and a year-over-year increase of more than 11%, Faucher noted.

While much of the services inflation is due to housing costs, which are rapidly reversing, the Fed is concerned that strong wage growth could fuel persistent increases in services prices and overall inflation, he added.

"The Federal Open Market Committee will continue to increase the fed funds rate in early 2023 until it becomes more apparent that the job market is cooling, and wage growth and services inflation are slowing to more sustainable paces," he added.

The Fed's latest economic projections that were released last week showed that board members were expecting inflation to remain slightly higher for longer than previously forecast. Fed board members now expect PCE inflation to end 2023 at 3.1% and core PCE to finish next year at 3.5%, above the central bank's target rate of 2%.

Durable goods orders sink in November

A separate Commerce Department report released Friday showed that new orders for manufactured goods tumbled 2.1% in November, the biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic.

Transportation equipment, specifically new orders for non-defense aircraft and parts, drove the decline, according to the report. Excluding transportation, new orders increase 0.2%.

Shipments increased 0.2% in November, which followed a 0.4% increase in October.

"Core durable goods orders slowed but did not contract, reflecting growing unease about the economy," Diane Swonk, chief economist for KPMG, tweeted Friday after the report's release. "Manufacturing activity has begun to contract and prelim reading for December suggests it will contract further at year end. A cold winter expected for the manufacturing sector.

How consumers are feeling

Inflation's slow march downward has been welcome news to consumers as well, helping to perk up their economic sentiments during December, according to new data released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The final December reading for the index of consumer sentiment came in at 59.7 in December, up slightly from a preliminary measurement of 59.1 and November's final reading of 56.8, according to data from the university's Surveys of Consumers.

"Consumers clearly welcomed the recent easing of inflation," Joanne Hsu, director of the Surveys of Consumers, said in a statement. "While sentiment appears to have turned a corner from its all-time low from June, consumers have reserved judgment about whether the trends will continue."

She added: "Their outlook for the economy may have improved, but it remains relatively weak. The sustainability of robust consumer spending is contingent on continued strength in incomes and labor markets in the quarters ahead."

The report showed the biggest improvement in sentiment about business conditions, while inflation expectations also improved by falling to 4.4% in December, the lowest reading in 18 months, according to the university. This is a key data point for the Federal Reserve. If consumers believe prices will remain high, that could factor into increased wage demands, which could cause businesses to raise prices.

Earlier this week, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index -- another measure of how consumers are feeling about the economy -- landed at its highest measurement since April 2022.

