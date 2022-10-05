Gotion announces plans for $2.36 billion battery component plant in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Global battery manufacturer Gotion announced plans Wednesday to spend $2.36 billion on a battery components plant in Big Rapids, creating 2,350 new jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called it "the biggest ever economic development project in Northern Michigan" and said the plant further cements the state's position as a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.
Gotion is based in China. The company works on research, development, production and sale of lithium ion batteries used in a variety of vehicle applications.
Gotion already has a research and development presence in California and Ohio. The new plant in Big Rapids will be focused on establishing a large-scale production capacity for the U.S.
"We are dedicated to bringing world class lithium battery production to North America and delivering high-quality products to our customers in a timely fashion,” said Chuck Thelen, vice president of Gotion Global. "We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure a smooth launch."
The Big Rapids plant is projected to make 150,000 tons of cathode material per year in two 550,000-square-foot manufacturing plants with other equipment on 260 acres.
Gotion is purchasing 100% renewable energy from Consumers Energy to power the plants.
Michigan approved an incentive package worth $715 million to secure the investment from Gotion. That includes a Renaissance Zone designation for the plant and $175 million from the state's SOAR Fund for economic development.