Green Culture has marijuana licenses suspended for unregulated products

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary at Court Street and Center Road is closed after state regulators say the shop was offering unregistered products.
Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said Green Culture sold products containing metals, bacteria and illegal pesticides. Officials suspended both the shop's recreational and medical licenses.
The agency added it's the first recreational marijuana license suspension in the state since licensing began in 2019.
"It's disappointing to see a provisioning center go through that because it makes us all look bad. When one looks bad, it all looks bad," said Delano Burton, owner of the Sweet Leaf dispensary in Flint.
He was surprised to hear about Green Culture's suspension.
Michigan cannabis regulators say they started investigating Green Culture in September after a customer told them about unregistered products. They found items mostly labeled "Moonrock Blunts," which didn't have a required Metrc tag.
"You'll see things on the back. It'll be a full list of where the product came from, how it was grown, where it was tested, the testing results. All those different things. Because you can't get these products on the shelf without those test results being accurate or being seen. Like, you can't do that," Burton said.
After testing the products, the state found paclobutrazol, which is a pesticide banned in Michigan, in more than 75% of Green Culture's samples. Regulators say they also found nickel, mold and bacteria in amounts over the legal limit.
While the trouble may seem like bad news for business, Burton said he's happy to hear that the state's regulations are protecting patients and customers.
"That helps. Knowing the state is helping with that. To not want to let those things get by and they're cracking down on things with that stuff. And it is a relief to know that," Burton said.
A state administrative law judge will hear the allegations against Green Culture to determine whether the shop's licenses should be revoked permanently.