Groundbreaking set for downtown Grand Blanc's newest building

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Developers plan to kick off construction of a new $11 million building in downtown Grand Blanc with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The 30,000-square-foot Garden Building at 210 Reid Road will feature retail space, a full service restaurant, entertainment options and event space on the first floor. The restaurant will include a biergarten overlooking Physicians Park.

Offices, meeting rooms and five apartments will be on the second floor.





Developers say the building will draw about 75 jobs to Grand Blanc when it opens around September 2024.

Wednesday's groundbreaking is scheduled from 3 to 4:15 p.m. with a presentation at 3:15 p.m. Developer Erik Perkins, local representatives and officials from the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance will give remarks.