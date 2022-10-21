 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking starts $375 million expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor

Hemlock Semiconductor held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to kick off construction of a $375 million expansion in Saginaw County's Thomas Township.

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A $375 million expansion project at Hemlock Semiconductor is now under way after a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

The Thomas Township plant is the nation's leading manufacturer of polysilicon used in semiconductor chips. Officials say the project will modernize the manufacturing process by adding 3 new buildings.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the expansion is expected to create 170 new permanent jobs.

"When it comes to semiconductors doing it here in North America specifically the state of Michigan cause we do it better than anybody and so working with our federal partners, local partners and obviously the leadership here at Hemlock," she said. "This is a great additional chapter in all the growth happening in Michigan economy."

Hemlock Semiconductor currently employs about 1,300 people at its Thomas Township headquarters. The expansion is expected to be finished in 2025.

