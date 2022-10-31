Halo Burger releases limited-edition Wandering Michigander Burger

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint favorite Halo Burger is releasing what it calls the ultimate Midwest sandwich on Tuesday.
The Wandering Michigander Burger starts with a Halo Burger QP quarter-pound patty. It includes Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch.
The burger, which will be available from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, is a collaboration between Halo Burger and social media influencer The Wandering Michigander.
"Halo Burger and The Wandering Michigander have one strong quality in common, they are both driven by their love for Michigan and continue to look for ways to help it grow," states Domenique Annoni, Halo Burger’s marketing manager.
Taylor Dustin, who goes by The Wandering Michigander on social media, said the eponymous burger at Halo Burger introduces diners to remarkable food combinations possible in the Great Lakes State.
"When creating this sandwich with Halo Burger I thought about ingredients that really stand out to Michiganders because it is created exclusively for them," Dustin said. "Pair it with a Boston Cooler and you’ll really get the ultimate experience."
To celebrate deer hunting season, Halo Burger again will give away free Mossy Oak hats while supplies last to anyone who shows a valid hunting Michigan hunting license and purchases a premium combo.
The hats also come with a 10% discount off any Halo Burger food purchase through the end of 2022.