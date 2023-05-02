Hand of Hope opens thrift boutique in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Hand of Hope Thrift Boutique celebrated its grand opening Tuesday in Flint Township.
Organizers says this thrift store at 4327 Miller Road has something for everyone. It has low prices to accommodate all families, along with brand new and high-end items for the savvy shoppers around Flint.
"So I really felt like God has given us a vision to be able to fund the work that he called us to do," said Tiara Blassingame, founder and executive director for Hand of Hope-FLM. "To be able to help disadvantaged youth reach their full potential was to open a thrift store to be able to provide for the needs of the community."
Proceeds from the store will fund Hand of Hope's mission to help disadvantaged youth reach their full potential in the Flint area.
"With inflation impacting people everywhere, we wanted to be able to give them style on a budget," Blassingame said.
The Hand of Hope Thrift Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays and Mondays.