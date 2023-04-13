Hearing begins for Ajax asphalt plant permit repeal

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Three separate parties filed lawsuits against Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) in 2022.
The city of Flint, environmental groups, and the company itself filed the lawsuit against EGLE because of its permit of the Ajax Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township.
The Ajax Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township has been controversial since its 2021 announcement.
Residents and advocates like Mona Munroe-Younis say it's a matter of environmental justice.
"They don't deserve to have more pollution concentrated where they're already having issues,” said Munroe-Younis.
The plant is part of an industrial park on the Flint-Genesee border.
The area is home to black and lower income communities who say the plant’s pollution would make their problems worse.
“That neighborhood has one of the highest asthma hospitalization rates in the state of Michigan,” said Munroe-Younis. “Three times higher than the state average.”
About 3,000 people live within a mile of the plant.
On Thursday, lawyers claimed that EGLE’s permit missed crucial information, so now the permit is being sent back to the environmental agency for further review.
“The first iteration failed to capture the full scope of emissions,” said Petoski.
Ajax claimed that the added restrictions and protections in their permit put an unfair burden on them as a business.
"That's Ajax's problem,” said Kurt Kissling, an attorney for Ajax, “That's the problem of this court-- is they went beyond what is authorized by law and issued a final permit that is arbitrary and capricious."
Munroe-Younis said it's too soon to say which way Judge Newblatt will rule, but she's encouraged by the events that transpired on Thursday.
"I'm hopeful,” said Munroe-Younis. “He's listening, he's asking good questions, that's really important."
ABC12 asked Ajax's lawyer for an interview. They said they have no comment at this time.
ABC12 will keep you updated as we learn more.