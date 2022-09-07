Hemlock Semiconductor planning $375 million expansion in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock Semiconductor is expanding again in Saginaw County with plans to create 170 more jobs.
The global supplier of hyper-pure polysilicon is planning to invest $375 million into its Thomas Township campus west of Saginaw. The project will help Hemlock Semiconductor meet rising demand for polysilicon to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.
“Hemlock Semiconductor’s investments in Michigan will help bring the semiconductor supply chain from China to Michigan and create more good-paying jobs in the Saginaw region,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Hemlock Semiconductor was founded in 1961 and remains America's largest producer of high purity polysilicon. The company currently employs 1,350 people at its sprawling Thomas Township headquarters.
The company's expansion will require significant expansion of the sewer system in Thomas Township, including construction of two new lift stations and 5 miles of sewer mains.
The underground infrastructure expansion will support further growth in the 244-acre Great Lakes Tech Park in Thomas and Saginaw townships.
Thomas Township likely will approve a $20 million tax abatement for the Hemlock Semiconductor project. The Saginaw County Road Commission is seeking a $650,000 grant to improve roads around the manufacturing complex.
“This investment in local infrastructure supports HSC’s ability to improve and expand our operations and helps us remain globally competitive,” said Hemlock Semiconductor Operations Chairman and CEO AB Ghosh.
The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing a $27 million grant for the Hemlock Semiconductor expansion through the state's new SOAR economic development fund.