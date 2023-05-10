Hiring begins for new Texas Roadhouse in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Texas Roadhouse is looking to fill 225 full-time and part-time jobs for a new restaurant in Fenton.
The new Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open in late July at 18555 Silver Parkway. Construction on the 8,027-square-foot restaurant started earlier this year.
The restaurant is hiring for all positions and is accepting applications on the Texas Roadhouse website. A hiring trailer will be in the parking lot beginning June 5 to conduct interviews on site from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, made from scratch side dishes and unlimited peanuts served in a southern atmosphere.
When construction is complete, the restaurant will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.