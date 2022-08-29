Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion U.S. battery factory for EVs

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SAGINAW...SHIAWASSEE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES... At 506 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zilwaukee to near New Lothrop to near Morrice, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Zilwaukee and Montrose around 510 PM EDT. Flushing and Swartz Creek around 515 PM EDT. Flint, Clio, Mount Morris, Byron, Gaines and Beecher around 520 PM EDT. Burton around 525 PM EDT. Fenton and Linden around 530 PM EDT. Lake Fenton around 535 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Rankin, Fenmore, Burt, Buena Vista Township and Gera. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH