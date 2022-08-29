Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion U.S. battery factory for EVs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT
FOR SAGINAW...SHIAWASSEE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES...

At 506 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Zilwaukee to near New Lothrop to near Morrice,
moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near...
Zilwaukee and Montrose around 510 PM EDT.
Flushing and Swartz Creek around 515 PM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris, Byron, Gaines and Beecher around 520 PM
EDT.
Burton around 525 PM EDT.
Fenton and Linden around 530 PM EDT.
Lake Fenton around 535 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant,
Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Rankin, Fenmore, Burt, Buena
Vista Township and Gera.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay
away from windows.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion U.S. battery factory for EVs

Honda has struck a deal with Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion US factory to supply its electric vehicles.

 From Honda

Honda has struck a deal with Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion U.S. factory to supply its electric vehicles.

The partners haven't announced where in the United States they'll build the factory. They said in a joint news release Monday that they plan to begin construction in early 2023 to prepare for mass production by the end of 2025.

Honda has produced cars such as the Accord sedan and the midsize CR-V at its factory in Marysville, Ohio, since 1982.

Honda and LG Energy Solution said they picked the U.S. because local production and a "timely supply of batteries" would best position them to succeed in the growing North American electric vehicle market.

Honda does not currently offer an electric vehicle in the U.S., but plans to launch an SUV, the Prologue, in 2024. Honda expects to launch 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030 and to sell exclusively electric vehicles in North America by 2040.

The automaker's planned factory may help it benefit from the new electric vehicle tax credits, which encourage automakers to produce batteries in North America.

Honda said earlier this year that it planned to spend about $36 billion on electric vehicles and software in the next 10 years.

It isn't the only automaker to announce plans for North American battery production in roughly the last year. Hyundai said in May that it's building a battery plant in Georgia. Ford said last year it would invest $11.4 billion with LG Energy Solution rival SK Innovations to built two manufacturing campuses for electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz opened a battery plant in Alabama earlier this year. Stellantis, which consists of Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA group, announced last year with LG Energy Solution that it would build a battery factory that produces 40 gigawatt hours, the same capacity Honda envisions.

LG is also a longtime partner of General Motors, with which it has projects in the works in Ohio and Tennessee that are expected to cost $2.3 billion each. LG also supplied the battery for the Chevrolet Bolt, which led to a costly recall in which LG paid GM about $1.9 billion

Rob McLean, Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

