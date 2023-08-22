Hydrogen fuel storage manufacturer coming to Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The largest hydrogen fuel storage manufacturing facility in North America is coming to a site in Grand Blanc Township.
Plastic Omnium New Energies announced an expansion on Tuesday, which will create 175 jobs in Genesee County and at a second site that hasn't been determined. Both facilities are slated to cost around $171.2 million to develop.
The parent company, Plastic Omnium, already employs about 1,000 people in Michigan at plants in Adrian, Huron and Metro Detroit. They make fuel systems, bumpers, fascias and front-end modules for automobiles.
The subsidiary Plastic Omnium New Energies plans to grow into generating $3 billion through hydrogen technology by 2030 through an agreement with an unnamed automaker to design, develop and produce hydrogen fuel storage systems for medium or heavy duty vehicles.
The company is leasing industrial space in the new Grand Blanc Enterprise Park, which is located on the former Trim Pines Christmas Tree Farm on Baldwin Road along I-75, for the upcoming manufacturing facility.
The second location, which will be determined later, will house a testing and validation laboratory for the company's product safety systems. They have a goal of developing a completely zero emission mobility system.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant, which will be paid only if Plastic Omnium New Energies creates the promised number of jobs.
The Michigan Strategic Fund also is providing a nearly $2.4 million tax abatement over 15 years for the project.
"This investment in the largest hydrogen storage manufacturing plant in the U.S. is a testament to the strong relationship we have had over the years with Michigan," said Plastic Omnium New Energies USA Managing Director Alexandra Charnelet. "We are excited to make Plastic Omnium and the state of Michigan the cornerstone of zero carbon commercial mobility."
