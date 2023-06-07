 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Iconic Taco Bell menu item is going vegan

  • Updated
  • 0
Taco Bell is testing a vegan Crunchwrap in three U.S. markets.

One of Taco Bell's most recognizable menu items is going vegan.

The chain is testing a vegan Crunchwrap, marking the first time that Taco Bell has sold a fully vegan entree.

Similar to a traditional Crunchwrap, the vegan version uses a "proprietary, boldly seasoned" plant-based protein created by the company, and is then topped with two vegan sauces: a blanco sauce (similar to sour cream) and a vegan nacho sauce. Then it's all wrapped in a crunchy tostada shell.

However, it's not going nationwide just yet: A total of three Taco Bell locations — one each in New York City, Hollywood and Orlando — will sell the vegan Crunchwrap beginning June 8 until supplies last.

Those cities were selected because they have "notable vegan populations," the company said. The vegan version is priced the same as a traditional wrap, which ranges from $4.99 to $6.79 depending on the city.

Although the menu item can be classified as vegan since it doesn't contain any animal ingredients, it might not appeal to strict vegans: The company warns that "cross-contact" might occur among the foods at the restaurant's kitchens.

The plant-based protein can't be ordered in Taco Bell's other menu items during the testing phase.

For the past few years, Taco Bell has been experimenting with bringing a plant-based protein food to market. It struck a deal with Beyond Meat in 2021 to use their plant-based meat, but this new menu item doesn't use Beyond's products.

Taco Bell's plant-based meat alternative is a "soy and pea protein blend that is boldly seasoned and inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors," the company told CNN.

Taco Bell has long appealed to vegetarians and vegans since it offers black beans as a protein. In 2019, it rolled out a vegetarian menu and said its items could be customized more than 8 million ways to fit a vegetarian diet. Nearly a quarter of its food sold last year was vegetarian options, Taco Bell revealed.

