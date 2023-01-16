Ithaca company closing plant, laying off more than 80 workers

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A plant that remanufacturers inkjet printer cartridges is closing, which will mean the layoff of more than 80 employees later this year.
Clover Imaging Group is closing a manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility at 100 Raycraft Road in March. The work from that plant will be spread among the company's other U.S. facilities.
Clover's research and development facility at 515 Union St. in Ithaca will remain open, however. About 20 to 25 people will be able to keep their jobs there.
The company says high inflation led to its decision to close the Raycraft Road facility. A statement says consolidating the manufacturing work from Ithaca to other facilities "enables Clover to maximize operational efficiencies and leverage its manufacturing capabilities to the fullest."
Clover plans to provide laid off workers with transition services, including potential partnerships with other area employers to help them land new jobs.