Ithaca company expanding to make GE jet engine parts

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parts produced at a factory in Ithaca will become part of GE jet engines flying on Boeing and Airbus planes.
Aircraft Precision Products Inc. announced a $1 million expansion Friday and 12 new jobs to serve as a lead supplier of several components for GE's LEAP engine, which powers the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A-320.
Aircraft Precision Products started in 1946 and opened the Ithaca plant in 1972, where it current employs 65 people. The expansion for GE involves installing a high volume machining cell to make parts currently produced in China.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $100,000 Micro Michigan Business Development Program grant, which can be spent on hiring and training new employees at Aircraft Precision Products.
"While equipment is important, ultimately it is people who make the difference," said company President Bill Henderson. "The men and women at APPI have the know-how and character to compete."
Aircraft Precision Products will work with Greater Gratiot Development Inc. and Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works to hire new employees.
"We are very excited for their continued growth in our area and will work collaboratively with our state partners to support their expansion efforts with business consultation services and employee recruitment and training efforts," said Greater Gratiot Development President James E. Wheeler II.