Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving occurred at six locations across mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving took place at six locations across mid-Michigan on Wednesday.
The Jersey Mike’s locations will be donating every single dollar made in sales during the day of the fundraiser to local charities.
Nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations have received customer donations during the month of March as part of the 13th annual Month of Giving.
Sales from the four locations in Genesee County will donate all of today's sales to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. This year's goal was to raise enough money for the Food Bank to provide 200,000 meals.
Michael Balen, owner of the Fenton Jersey Mike’s location, said that the goal of the fundraiser is to help those who may not have money for food, or the resources to receive food.
“It hurt us as a family to think about people who may not have money for food or resources for food,” said Balen. “As a restaurant we felt as though it was our duty to not only serve food to our customers, but also help give food to the rest of the community as well.”
Sales from the Midland location of Jersey Mike's will benefit the Midland Area Community Foundation, and the Mt Pleasant store will be donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay region.
Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million during last year’s Month of Giving. The fundraiser has raised more than $67 million for local charities since 2011.