Jet's Pizza adding popcorn chicken to pizza, salad, side menu

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - A new topping will appear on the Jet's Pizza menu for salads and pizzas for the rest of this year.

The company began offering popcorn chicken as a pizza topping, salad and side item on Wednesday. Customers can find popcorn chicken on four new pizzas:

Popcorn BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Popcorn Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Popcorn Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza.

Popcorn Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza.





The new pizzas join the Popcorn Chicken Salad, which also includes lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onions, mild peppers, grape tomatoes and a choice of dressing.

Popcorn chicken also will be available as a side item for a limited time with a 10-ounce order tossed in plain, barbecue, honey barbecue, sweet red chili, mild buffalo or hot sauce.

Jet's is offering the popcorn chicken items through the end of 2023.

"These new pizzas combine two favorites: pizza and popcorn chicken. We felt they would be perfect to bring out for football season," said John Jetts, president and CEO of Jet’s America. "We're excited to see the reactions these delicious new, limited-time menu items bring our customers."