Jet's Pizza changing their gluten-free crust option

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - Jet's Pizza is adding new items to the menu designed to make ordering easier for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian customers.
The gluten-free crust option has a new recipe. Gluten-free crust has been available at Jet's since 2016, but the pizza company decided to change the recipe following recent taste testing.
Some of the biggest differences include:
- Larger size measuring 9 ounces instead of 6.
- Less potato starch.
- No cultured brown rice was used in the crust.
- The new crust contains leavening.
Customers can now access specific menus by going online and clicking the special menu. Customers will then be able to select a menu that best fits what the customer wants.