 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jet's Pizza changing their gluten-free crust option

  • Updated
  • 0
Jet's Pizza Gluten free crust
Credit: Jet's Pizza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - Jet's Pizza is adding new items to the menu designed to make ordering easier for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian customers.

The gluten-free crust option has a new recipe. Gluten-free crust has been available at Jet's since 2016, but the pizza company decided to change the recipe following recent taste testing.

Some of the biggest differences include:


  • Larger size measuring 9 ounces instead of 6.
  • Less potato starch.
  • No cultured brown rice was used in the crust.
  • The new crust contains leavening.

Customers can now access specific menus by going online and clicking the special menu. Customers will then be able to select a menu that best fits what the customer wants.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.