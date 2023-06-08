Jet's Pizza creates a Ranch Veggie Pizza using AI technology

STERLING HEIGHTS (WJRT) - Jet's Pizza developed a new temporary menu item with the help of AI technology.
The Ranch Veggie Pizza will be offered until July 10. The pizza is topped with Jet's ranch dressing as the sauce, premium mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
Customers can order the Ranch Veggie Pizza online, by phone or via text.
The team at Jet's wanted to see what AI technology could come up with and they tested the Ranch Veggie Pizza. Through an interactive exchange, the chatbot AI contributed unique insights and innovative ideas, resulting in the pizza combination.
"We're in the era of AI and Jet's is continually exploring ways to utilize this technology. As many know, we use AI for ordering and now we used it as a fun experiment to see if it could come up with something we could add to our menu," said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet's America.
Jet's Pizza is familiar with using AI technology in its daily operations. The company already uses it for text ordering and their phone bot system.
To order a Ranch Veggie Pizza, visit their website at jetspizza.com.