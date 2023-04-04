 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact....
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Job openings shrank more than expected in February in a positive sign for the Fed

  • 0
Job openings shrank more than expected in February in a positive sign for the Fed

Giselle Delgado (2nd R) and Sam Nasr (R) visit the Pharmsource, Llc booth to see what jobs are available during the Mega South Florida Job Fair held in the FLA Live arena on February 23, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Close to 2,000 people attended the job fair.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of available jobs in the United States dropped in February to 9.93 million, the lowest number since May 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's lower than the downwardly revised 10.56 million reported for January, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Economists were expecting 10.4 million available positions, according to Refinitiv.

The industries with the largest declines in job openings were professional and business services, health care and social assistance, and transportation, warehousing and utilities, according to the BLS.

The February JOLTS report showed that the number of new hires decreased to 6.1 million from 6.3 million, layoffs fell to 1.5 million from 1.7 million, and quits grew to 4 million from 3.9 million.

The labor market has remained historically tight during a time when the Federal Reserve is engaging in a heavy-handed effort to bring down inflation through a series of interest rate hikes.

With the latest decline in open positions, the labor market is now showing a little more slack. The number of available jobs per job seeker is now fewer than 1.7, down from nearly 1.9.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

