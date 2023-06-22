Judge rejects effort to shut down asphalt plant in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A last-ditch effort from environmental groups to shut down the controversial Ajax asphalt plant in Genesee Township has failed.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt issued a ruling Tuesday that rejects a lawsuit seeking a new environmental review of air quality permits allowing the plant to operate.

However, the judge upheld stricter air quality control measures than Ajax and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy initially sought.

"We are heartbroken by the court’s decision not to protect a wonderful and vulnerable community from yet more air contaminants," said Mona Munroe-Younis, executive director of the Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint. "But it's a relief that the plant will be forced to operate under stricter pollution controls than what Ajax sought and what EGLE would have permitted, had residents not pushed back."

The new plant has been operating since 2022. It emits sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and lead into the air during the asphalt manufacturing process.

Earthjustice and the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center filed the lawsuit in February 2022 on behalf of residents and organizations that believe they will be affected by air pollution from the plant on Energy Drive in Genesee Township.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which approved the asphalt plant's required permits in November 2021, was named as the defendant in the case.

Plaintiffs asked the court to order a new review of air quality permits within the context of already high levels of air pollution around the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road, where the plant is located.

They claimed that state regulators relied on air quality data from 50 miles away in justifying the permits allowing Ajax to put emissions in the air. They also pointed to environmental justice concerns, because that area is populated by mostly low-income Black residents and a public housing complex.

"EGLE has the power to go much further to protect communities of color who are disproportionately impacted by dirty air and water, and they consistently choose not to. That pattern smacks of racism, and it needs to change," said Nayyirah Shariff, director of Flint Rising.

Newblatt's ruling this week ends the case, so no additional studies will be required for Ajax to continue operating. But the environmental groups plan to continue their fight.

Separate litigation is under way challenging the Ajax permits with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under Title VI of the federal civil rights act.

"Polluting industries should be on notice: Your choice to locate that new facility in an environmental justice community will mean a much higher barrier to get a permit, and those of us who live nearby will not stop fighting for our right to live and breathe clean air," said Rev. Monica Villarreal, environmental justice organizer at Michigan United.