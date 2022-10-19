 Skip to main content
Judy Zehnder Keller, owner of Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies

Judy Zehnder Keller

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The top executive of Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge died on Wednesday.

Judy Zehnder Keller, 77, started working at her family's Bavarian Inn restaurant in Frankenmuth over 60 years ago in 1960. She helped start the landmark Bavarian Inn Lodge across the Cass River 36 years ago in 1986.

Zehnder Keller's family released the following statement Wednesday after her death:

“Today we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother and thank the entire community for its support during this time. Judy Zehnder Keller was a true pioneering businesswoman in our community and her legacy will be long remembered by those who love the Bavarian Inn and our family’s commitment to this community.”

Zehnder Keller worked on the original construction and six expansions of the lodge beginning in the 1980s. She continued as the top executive for the hotel and indoor water park until her death.

Zehnder Keller is the oldest daughter of Tiny and Dorothy Zehnder, who built the Bavarian Inn into a Michigan landmark. She is survived by her husband, Don, three children and five grandchildren.

Zehnder Keller is the second well-known Frankenmuth businesswoman to pass away this week. Irene Bronner, who was the matriarch of the family behind Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, died over the weekend.

