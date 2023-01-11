Keit's Greenhouse closing after 167 years of serving Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A staple of the Bay City community for more than a century and a half is closing permanently.
Keit's Greenhouse posted on Facebook, saying it's time to say farewell. The family-owned business made the decision to close its doors for the final time on Feb. 1.
Keit's has been in operation along Euclid Avenue since 1856, which is before the Civil War broke out. The owners say it's been the "greatest honor and pleasure" to serve the community.
"Thank you for inviting us into your lives as well as trusting us with some of life's greatest celebrations, moments and tributes," the Facebook post says.