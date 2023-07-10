KFC testing new nugget and doughnut dippers in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - KFC is testing a new chicken nuggets and doughnut dippers snack at its restaurants in Mid-Michigan for a limited time.
KFC says the Chicken Nuggets & Donut Dippers offer a sweet and savory combination breaded nuggets and glazed doughnut puffs. They are available exclusively in Mid-Michigan for the next four weeks.
There are three options for ordering the new item:
- A $5 entree comes with five KFC chicken nuggets and five doughnut dippers with a cup of glazed icing.
- An eight-piece entree of nuggets and dippers with a cup of iced glazing.
- A combo with a side and medium drink.
Customers can order the nuggets and dippers at a participating restaurant or on KFC's app. They are not available on third-party apps or ordering systems.
The following KFC locations in Mid-Michigan are offering nuggets and dippers for about four weeks:
- 1490 Wright Ave., Alma
- 223 N. Mission St., Mount Pleasant
- 5150 U.S. 23 North, Oscoda
- 600 W. Bay St., East Tawas
- 3510 Clio Road, Flint
- 6021 Dort Highway, Grand Blanc
- 1445 W. Bristol Road, Flint
- 1765 S. Dort Highway, Flint
- 10018 Lapeer Road, Davison
- 4255 W. Vienna Road, Clio
- 9230 Birch Run Road, Birch Run
- 7026 N. Miller Road, Swartz Creek
- 7008 N. Saginaw Road, Mt. Morris
- 1195 N. Belsay Road, Burton
- 1601 N. Saginaw Road, Midland
- 2702 Center St., Essexville
- 6362 3 Mile Road, Bay City
- 908 N. Euclid Ave., Bay City
- 8130 Gratiot Road, Saginaw
- 3900 Hess St., Saginaw
- 4980 State St., Saginaw
- 4585 Bay Road, Saginaw Township
- 3180 Owen Road, Fenton
- 1050 E. Main St., Owosso