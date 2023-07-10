 Skip to main content
KFC testing new nugget and doughnut dippers in Mid-Michigan

KFC is testing a new chicken nuggets and doughnut dippers combination at restaurants across Mid-Michigan.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - KFC is testing a new chicken nuggets and doughnut dippers snack at its restaurants in Mid-Michigan for a limited time.

KFC says the Chicken Nuggets & Donut Dippers offer a sweet and savory combination breaded nuggets and glazed doughnut puffs. They are available exclusively in Mid-Michigan for the next four weeks.

There are three options for ordering the new item:

  • A $5 entree comes with five KFC chicken nuggets and five doughnut dippers with a cup of glazed icing.
  • An eight-piece entree of nuggets and dippers with a cup of iced glazing.
  • A combo with a side and medium drink.

Customers can order the nuggets and dippers at a participating restaurant or on KFC's app. They are not available on third-party apps or ordering systems.

The following KFC locations in Mid-Michigan are offering nuggets and dippers for about four weeks: 

  • 1490 Wright Ave., Alma
  • 223 N. Mission St., Mount Pleasant
  • 5150 U.S. 23 North, Oscoda
  • 600 W. Bay St., East Tawas
  • 3510 Clio Road, Flint
  • 6021 Dort Highway, Grand Blanc
  • 1445 W. Bristol Road, Flint
  • 1765 S. Dort Highway, Flint
  • 10018 Lapeer Road, Davison
  • 4255 W. Vienna Road, Clio
  • 9230 Birch Run Road, Birch Run
  • 7026 N. Miller Road, Swartz Creek
  • 7008 N. Saginaw Road, Mt. Morris
  • 1195 N. Belsay Road, Burton
  • 1601 N. Saginaw Road, Midland
  • 2702 Center St., Essexville
  • 6362 3 Mile Road, Bay City
  • 908 N. Euclid Ave., Bay City
  • 8130 Gratiot Road, Saginaw
  • 3900 Hess St., Saginaw
  • 4980 State St., Saginaw
  • 4585 Bay Road, Saginaw Township
  • 3180 Owen Road, Fenton
  • 1050 E. Main St., Owosso

