Kildee re-introduces bill to restore Delphi salaried retiree pensions

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint has re-introduced legislation that would restore the pensions of thousands of salaried retirees from Delphi.
Of those 20,000 salaried retirees, nearly 6,000 live in Michigan. Court documents show that some retirees lost as much as 70% of their pensions.
The Susan Muffley Act calls for retirees to receive lump sum payments plus 6% interest for the amount they lost when General Motors filed for bankruptcy in 2009. It also calls for them to receive all benefits owed moving forward.
The bill passed in the House last session but never reached the Senate. All bills that weren't approved by the end of Congress' last term on Dec. 31, 2022, died.