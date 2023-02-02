Kildee re-introduces bill to restore Delphi salaried retiree pensions

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of around 15 degree below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph tonight are expected to weaken to around 10 to 15 mph by daybreak Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&