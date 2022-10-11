Kroger hiring 1,000 more employees for holiday season

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger stores in Michigan are hoping to hire 1,000 more employees for the holiday season and beyond.
The grocery giant has open positions in stores across Mid-Michigan and with several related business units.
Kroger now offers an average hourly wage of $17, which could increase to $22 per hour with benefits included. Employees qualify for discounts and a new DailyPay option, which lets workers draw their wages before pay day.
The company also offers up to $21,000 worth of tuition reimbursement for full-time and part-time employees to attend classes from the GED level up to doctoral programs.
“Discover a fresh opportunity ahead of the holidays at Kroger and join our team of associates,” said Ken DeLuca, president of The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Whether you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”
Virtual hiring events will continue through the months of October and November. Click here for information about open positions and how to apply.