Kroger now accepting SNAP benefits for online pickup, delivery

Kroger stocker

A Kroger employee stocks produce.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger customers who receive SNAP food assistance benefits no longer need to visit a grocery store.

The company announced Tuesday that it now accepts EBT payments from SNAP benefits on orders placed online for pickup and delivery. SNAP benefits could only be used on in-store purchases until now.

"Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week in Michigan," said Cam Barrett, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Michigan Division. "Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery."

Kroger accepts pickup and delivery orders on the company's website or mobile app.

Customers can create an online account and add their EBT account number under "My Account" and "Wallet." Then select their EBT card as a form of payment when they check out.

