Kroger plans hiring events every Tuesday for the rest of 2023

Kroger stocker

A Kroger employee stocks produce.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger stores in Michigan will be hiring every week through the end of 2023.

The grocery giant is hosting hiring events in each story every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning May 9. Positions available include retail, supply chain, manufacturing and delivery -- both hourly and salaried.

Applicants can meet with a Kroger associate to ask questions about working in the grocery industry or take part in open employment interviews. Click here to fill out an application before attending a Tuesday evening hiring event.

"Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Kroger or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event," said Ken DeLuca, president of the Kroger Company of Michigan.

Kroger offers an average wage of $18 per hour and $23.50 per hour in Michigan, along with health insurance and retirement savings. Associates can receive up to $21,000 in tuition assistance for GED to doctoral level classes.

Kroger, which employs 18,000 people in Michigan, also offers flexible schedules and several employee discounts.

