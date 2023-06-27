Labadie Lofts provide housing for adults leaving foster care

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new affordable apartment complex in Bay City will be home to young adults aging out of foster care.
Labadie Lofts held its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday and is already home to one 18-year-old resident.
The 10-unit facility of affordable housing is meant to pave the way and make it easier for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system into adulthood.
"At first I think I welcomed it but I'm walking into it slowly now. At first it was a struggle, but I've got people here helping me," resident Kevin Washington said.
The challenges of transitioning to adulthood for those who lived in foster care are unique. Washington enjoys his new spacious apartment, but it is a change.
"It's between restful and a little bit of stress. I like being in a somewhat crowded area because I've been in other programs with like 40 other guys," he said.
Washington is working in two other programs that help people adjust to life outside of shelters and is considering joining the U.S. Marines.
"As we took a look at young adults who have gone through foster care or experienced homelessness as an unaccompanied youth, things are so stacked up against them so we became focused on providing great solutions so we can turn the tide," Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan CEO Dan Streeter said.
Labadie Lofts are located on the campus of Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City. Residents need to be pursuing full-time education or vocational training.
Organizations say there aren't many transitional housing units in Mid-Michigan like this. River Jordan in Bay City is one such facility that also helps.
"At 18 years old, there's a lot going on, there's a lot to think about, but when you add the childhood trauma on top of that it makes for a hard transition into life," River Jordan Executive Director and President Aland Stamps said.
That makes it vital to find people who can provide support.
"We have a counselor here. Don't be afraid to reach out and as people for help," Washington said.
There is availability at the lofts for nine more residents.
The Labadie Lofts were made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and help of community partners including Gary Labadie, Bay Area Community Foundation, Kantzler Foundation and the Russell Russell H. & Maxine E. Smith Charitable Foundation.