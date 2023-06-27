Labadie Lofts provide housing for adults leaving foster care

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/