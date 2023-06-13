Labatt Blue Light Apple available for a limited time across Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Labatt Blue Light has recently introduced a new flavored beer, Labatt Blue Apple.
The beer joins Labatt Blue Light's other fruit-flavored products, Blue Light Lime and Blue Light Grapefruit, as a limited release this summer.
Labatt Brewing Company described the apple flavored beer as "a premium light lager, with the perfect touch of natural apple flavor."
Labatt Blue Light Apple is available in 12 and 30 packs of 12 oz. cans while supplies last. The product is sold in Michigan and five other states.
"Apple flavored beers are growing rapidly in popularity, nearly doubling in sales from previous years," said Labatt USA Brand Manager Jason Folaron. "With Blue Light doing so well, it's the perfect time for us to bring something new and fresh to the market that we know Labatt fans will enjoy."