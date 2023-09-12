Labor force participation reduced by aging population

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It seems everywhere you look you see another business with a help wanted sign.
Employers are struggling to fill jobs, and the explanation is not as simple as saying people don't want to work anymore. Michigan's unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since 2000.
Despite the record numbers, the population is getting older. The Great Lake State has the 12th highest median age at 39.8 That's better than Maine at a median age of 44.8, but not nearly as good as Texas, Alaska, or Utah which are all under 35.
To make matters worse, population growth is the second worst in the nation.
Governor Whitmer plans to solve the lack of growth through the recently formed "Growing Michigan Together Council." The council's stated mission is to help reverse that trend while also making sure workers have the skills they need.
The council had a public meeting on Tuesday. There, they shared their progress and discussed ideas to fix Michigan's population problem.
One idea brought up during the meeting included encouraging younger generations to stay in the Great Lakes state.
"We looked at the population aged 15 - 29 and getting that cohort to grow at the same rate as the US overall would bring in 11,500 additional young people per year," said Gabriel Ehrlich, an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan.
Governor Whitmer has also set a goal to get 60 percent of the population a college degree or skill certificate by 2030. The council is looking into ways to make this a reality, such as creating a pipeline between community colleges and 4-year universities.
"Just last week in our last meeting we talked about integration of community colleges with the university system," said Portia Robinson during an update on the Jobs, Talent and People Workgroup. "And so that's been a big thing that we've talked about in terms of how do we get people to move from the community college level into our major universities."
Local services are also working to help businesses fill open positions. Earlier this year, the Flint and Genesee Group announced the Make your Move program, which matches those looking for work with employers.
For more information on the Make your Move program: https://talent.flintandgenesee.org/