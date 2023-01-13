Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer Planning Commission turned down a proposed adult novelty store near the city's downtown area.
The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block away from the Child Advocacy Center of Lapeer.
People from the city of Lapeer and surrounding communities came out to Thursday night's planning commission meeting to share opinions for and against the adult novelty store.
The commission voted 5-4 to reject a special land use plan for the site.
Legally, the Zoning Board of Appeals still must hold a public hearing about the proposal. But city officials say the zoning board cannot approve a project that failed in the planning commission.