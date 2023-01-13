 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area.

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer Planning Commission turned down a proposed adult novelty store near the city's downtown area.

The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block away from the Child Advocacy Center of Lapeer.

People from the city of Lapeer and surrounding communities came out to Thursday night's planning commission meeting to share opinions for and against the adult novelty store.

The commission voted 5-4 to reject a special land use plan for the site.

Legally, the Zoning Board of Appeals still must hold a public hearing about the proposal. But city officials say the zoning board cannot approve a project that failed in the planning commission.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you