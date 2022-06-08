Lawmakers approve swim-up bars for Michigan resorts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Resorts in Michigan are one step away from being allowed to offer a new attraction: Swim-up bars.
The Michigan House and Senate both have approved bipartisan bills allowing poolside bars in the state for the first time. House Bills 5983 and 5984 head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who can sign them into law or veto them.
Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Frankenmuth, who sponsored one of the bills, said other Midwestern states already allow swim-up bars. That leaves Michigan hotels and resorts at a disadvantage in the region.
The bills spell out additional requirements for hotels and resorts that want to open swim-up bars:
- They must serve all beverages in unbreakable containers.
- The must provide lifeguard service.
- They must install increased pool filtration and chemical monitoring equipment.
“With some common-sense protections in place, Michigan resorts can accommodate swim-up bars and provide a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists,” Wakeman said. “Our reforms will allow local businesses the opportunity to fill a void in the Michigan tourism industry that hotels and attractions in many other states are offering.”
Democrat State Rep. John Cherry of Flint sponsored the other bill in the package. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth and Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association have expressed support for the measures.