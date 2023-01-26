Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax.
Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments.
Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor is usually buzzing with activity, but the upstairs is a place for calm and serenity.
"Downstairs we have all our nail services," said Novess. "Upstairs we have massages and facials. We have relaxing music up there."
The spa also includes a unique feature that makes it stand out, a bar. Ladies are invited, but the feature is a big hit with guys who come into the spa.
"We call it the husband day care center," said Novess. "They see it and will be like, 'Husband daycare center? I can have a drink? When my wife's in here?' and we're like, 'You absolutely can, yeah.'"
It's important to the employees of Serendipity Spa that the people who come to the spa feel like they're experiencing a world away from the norm.
"It's really important to us that you can leave the outside world for an hour or a full spa day if you want to," said Novess. "Giving the community a place to escape."