Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CLUSTERS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE EVENING PEAK TRAVEL
PERIOD...

HAZARDS... Clusters of heavy snow showers moving through the region
are capable of rapid drop in visibility to near a quarter mile and a
slushy coating on area roads.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 PM, snow showers were along a line
from Corunna to near Howell to near Manchester moving east at 20 MPH.

THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE NEAR...
Brighton and New Lothrop around 535 PM EST.
Hartland around 545 PM EST.
Ann Arbor, Saline, Flushing, South Lyon and Swartz Creek around
555 PM EST.
Milford and Milan around 605 PM EST.
Mount Morris and Flint around 610 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 27 and 133.
I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-94 between mile markers 154 and 225.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192.
I-69 between mile markers 98 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 26 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in these snow
showers. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 261DEG 19KT 4303 8411 4255 8395 4216 8407

Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included

Serendipity Spa of Linden provides a space of relaxation. It provides a long list of services and even wine on the side.

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax.

Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments.

Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor is usually buzzing with activity, but the upstairs is a place for calm and serenity.

"Downstairs we have all our nail services," said Novess. "Upstairs we have massages and facials. We have relaxing music up there."

The spa also includes a unique feature that makes it stand out, a bar. Ladies are invited, but the feature is a big hit with guys who come into the spa.

"We call it the husband day care center," said Novess. "They see it and will be like, 'Husband daycare center? I can have a drink? When my wife's in here?' and we're like, 'You absolutely can, yeah.'"

It's important to the employees of Serendipity Spa that the people who come to the spa feel like they're experiencing a world away from the norm.

"It's really important to us that you can leave the outside world for an hour or a full spa day if you want to," said Novess. "Giving the community a place to escape."

