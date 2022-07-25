Local bakery finds way to deal with inflation

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WJRT) – Small business owners continue to face pressure to keep customers happy by not raising prices while also not letting go of staff.
It's an issue coming from the ongoing challenge of inflation for the essentials that keep their businesses operating.
“It was kind of a second career and kind of a fun idea. Now its just 24/7,” small business owner Rebecca Nagy said.
Rebecca Nagy opened her cinnamon bun bakery ‘CinnaMom’ in 2013 and over the years she's seen it all from getting through the COVID-19 pandemic to now dealing with the rising costs of every item needed to make their goods.
"Getting through the pandemic, it was hard employee wise so we struggled in that way,” Nagy said. “Now butter has gone up like 50%, cream cheese has been hard to get and all of our buttercream frosting cream frosting uses cream cheese, brown sugar, we just have to order way, way ahead.”
Nagy said that it's been a learning curve to balance the rising costs with continuing to make a good product.
“We have to increase our prices, because we're all about quality, we're not willing to make portions smaller,” she said.
In addition to a high quality product, Nagy wants to make sure her employees are well taken care of as they deal with the increase of their own personal expenses.
“We haven't had any employee shortages because we just raised the wages because we understood that you either do that or you won't stay in business,” Nagy said. “You get with the times or you go under.”
The family run store makes and ships more than a thousand of their bakery items weekly between local customers and online orders through the QVC channel.
While it's a lot to keep up with changing times and economic challenges Nagy says the bakery is taking it one day at a time.
“I do feel very optimistic because the one thing people will continue to do is eat,” she said. “I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to make it. I'm not a person to give up.”