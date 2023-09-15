Local economists weigh impact of UAW strike

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 13,000 United Auto Workers are on strike, as the UAW continues to pressure Detroit's Big Three automakers for a new contract.
Despite the U.A.W. striking at all three automakers, there are only three plants currently under strike. None of those plants are in Mid-Michigan, but two local economists who say those three plants could have a big impact on the economy.
"Dealership lots still aren't what they were before COVID, so dealership's may run out of cars very quickly if the strike drags on for more than a few days," said Chris Douglas, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan - Flint. "Consumers who are in the market for a new car- which lots of people are if they haven't been able to buy for the last few years- might have a tough time finding one."
Douglas says prices at the dealership may rise as supply dwindles due to the strike.
The U.A.W. is currently asking for 40 percent wage increases from Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors. If they are able to get a contract with everything they are asking for, Dr. Timothy Nash at Northwood University says dealership prices may rise anyway.
"You could see them go up even more because the company has to pay somehow for the increased wages and benefits that the workers are going to get," said Nash.
Nash explained that the Big 3 Automakers are in a tight spot because they don't dominate the market in the same way they once did. There's an increase in competition, especially from non-unionized factories like Honda and Tesla, that make it hard to raise wages and keep prices competitive.
"So General Motors is in a tough spot because they face competition not just from one or two other car companies, but competition from maybe a dozen other car companies who might not be seeing the same cost pressures that General Motors is seeing," said Douglas.
Both Douglas and Nash say this is going to have an impact beyond just those directly involved with auto manufacturing.
When people aren't working, they have less money to spend on clothes and at restaurants. Those industries will also take a hit as the strike goes on.