Lockhart Chemical files for bankruptcy after Flint River oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lockhart Chemical, which is blamed for dumping thousands of gallons of an oily substance into the Flint River, filed for bankruptcy in Pennsylvania this week.

The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Monday in Pennsylvania's western district, where Lockhart's corporate office is located. Chapter 7 bankruptcy allows businesses to liquidate assets and distribute proceeds to debtors.

The discharge of a petroleum-based substance from Lockhart's facility on James P. Cole Boulevard along the Flint River in June led to a no-contact order for the river stretching from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street. That order still remains in place.

Lockhart remains under a state order to stop using its underground pipes and tunnels to discharge wastewater from its facility. The company is required to pump wastewater into aboveground storage tanks and truck it offsite to a treatment facility.

Lockhart faces fines of up to $25,000 per day for any violations of the state order.