...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy and sues former partner Foxconn

  • Updated
  • 0
Signage outside Lordstown Motors Corp. headquarters in Lordstown, Ohio, on May 15, 2021

 Dustin Franz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday and announced a lawsuit against Foxconn, accusing its former partner of setting out to "destroy" its business.

The electric vehicle maker, which specializes in pick-up trucks, made a Chapter 11 filing in a Delaware court while simultaneously starting legal action against Foxconn.

In a statement, the company said it was left with no choice after a high-profile tie-up with Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer, fell apart.

It accused the Taiwanese tech firm of fraud and failing to follow through on promises to invest in the company.

"Despite our best efforts and earnest commitment to the partnership, Foxconn willfully and repeatedly failed to execute on the agreed-upon strategy, leaving us with Chapter 11 as the only viable option," Lordstown CEO Edward Hightower said in the statement.

"We will vigorously pursue our litigation claims against Foxconn accordingly."

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officially called Hon Hai Technology Group, Foxconn is best known for making iPhones for Apple, but has recently made moves toward building electric vehicles. In 2021, it purchased an Ohio factory that Lordstown Motors had itself bought from General Motors in 2019.

Foxconn also agreed to handle the manufacturing of Lordstown's electric pick-ups at the site, and to make further investments provided certain milestones were met.

But the partnership appeared to break down earlier this year. In May, Lordstown disclosed that Foxconn said it wanted to back out of making further investments over claims that the automaker had not upheld its end of the agreement.

That impasse left the automaker on shaky financial ground. Lordstown warned last month that it could face bankruptcy.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

