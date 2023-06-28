 Skip to main content
Lululemon opening store at Birch Run Premium Outlets

  • Updated
  • 0

Athletic and leisure clothing retailer Lululemon is opening a store at Birch Run Premium Outlets soon.

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Another option for women's clothes shopping is coming to the Birch Run Premium Outlets this year.

Popular athleisure wear brand Lululemon is moving into the Saginaw County outlet mall.

Known for it's high quality leggings and other fitness clothing, officials say the Lululemon store will set up shop in the area between Pottery Barn and Sketchers. No exact date was given on when the store will open.

The Birch Run store will be the first location for Lululemon in Mid-Michigan.

